Mayford Hall beat Burpham 101-84.
Bourne, Bourne and Boarer lost against Thrumble, Milsom and Sutton. Watson, Hopkins and Taylor beat Thrumble, Harrison and Macbeth. Blake, Morris and Cousins beat Milsom, Manser and Macbeth. Walker, Merritt and Basgallop beat Liley, Spencer and Spencer. Cousins, Newton and Hames beat Barnfield, Kealey and Sheldon. Hardwick, Hills and Boarer lost against Rowland, Hyland and Challens.
Mayford Hall Bowls Club picked up two impressive wins (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
Mayford Hall beat Mytchett 85-53. Hills, Newton and Boarer beat Benger, Culverhouse and Bartlett. Blake, Hopkins and Basgallop beat Booth, Halls and Kirwin. Heatley, Merritt and Hames beat Andrews, Shrimpton and Hammond. Cousins, Stevens and Cousins lost against Cuthbert, Simpson and Culverhoust.