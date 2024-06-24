Woking Park Bowls Club had a day to remember, with more than a dozen teams entering a four-some inter-county competition.
Fourteen teams from across Surrey and surrounding counties travelled to the Kingfield Road club for an Open Fours competition on Sunday, June 16.
Old Dean defeated Ashford to claim the title and £280 in winnings, while the runners-up received £120, with both sums donated by the sponsors CSS Insurance Services.
There was also a poignant end to the proceedings as Martin Payne of Ashford presented the hosts with a cup in memory of his late grandfather, a Woking Park member.
Action from the Open Fours competition at Woking Park Bowls Club (Woking Park Bowls Club)