Power up your nostalgia! Get ready to bid on a treasure trove of retro gaming goodness at Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday, May 2 at 11am.
This live auction, which follows the smash hit of last year's auctions, features more than 350 lots overflowing with classic consoles, pristine boxed games, loose cartridges, and even special editions from SEGA, Nintendo, and beyond.
It's your chance to snag a piece of gaming history and relive those epic pixelated adventures.
Highlights of the auction include a Nintendo DS Lite in The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass limited edition. Only 1,000 of these consoles exist. They were released exclusively in the UK, and this one is in phenomenal condition. It's practically spent its entire life nestled away in a protective GameExpert carry case, ensuring it's remained pristine.
This incredible lot also includes the original boxed Phantom Hourglass game with all its inserts and instructions, plus a USB cable, headphones, an extra stylus, and even the original Nintendo AC adapter. Valued at £600 to £800.
Another highlight is a factory-sealed copy of Mario Kart: Super Circuit for the Game Boy Advance. This PAL version includes the coveted red strip Nintendo seal, guaranteeing its authenticity and minty fresh condition. It is expected to sell for £500 to £600.
A complete PAL version of Samba De Amigo for the Sega Dreamcast. This isn't just the game – it’s the full fiesta experience. Grab the official maracas controllers, feel the rhythm in your hands, and bust a move on the included dance mat (it's more for show, but hey, get into character). Everything's boxed and complete, ready to transform your living room into a carnival of infectious fun. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £250.
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for the Super Nintendo (SNES), complete with the coveted red strip Nintendo seal (PAL version), is estimated to sell for £500 to £800. This collector's dream has never been unwrapped, promising an experience as fresh as your first quest to save Princess Zelda.
A complete, boxed copy of Sega Dreamcast's Evolution 2: Far Off Promise (PAL) includes not only the game disc but also the original box and any manuals or inserts that came with it. It has been valued at £180 to £230.
Viewing is welcomed at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send from Monday, April 29 until the day of the auction.
Unearthed a gaming graveyard in your attic? Don't let those retro relics gather dust. Ewbank’s is on the hunt for hidden treasures; your old games and consoles could be the stars of their next auction. For a free valuation, contact James Spooner and turn your attic loot into gaming gold.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday no need for appointments. For jewellery, contact the auction house for an appointment with one of the gemmologists.