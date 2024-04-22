A complete PAL version of Samba De Amigo for the Sega Dreamcast. This isn't just the game – it’s the full fiesta experience. Grab the official maracas controllers, feel the rhythm in your hands, and bust a move on the included dance mat (it's more for show, but hey, get into character). Everything's boxed and complete, ready to transform your living room into a carnival of infectious fun. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £250.