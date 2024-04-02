Such is the popularity of vintage posters – and especially those of the classic James Bond 007 films of the 1960s – that hammer prices at auction regularly reach five figures now.
Ewbank’s has taken more than £20,000 for original Dr No (1962) British quad, 30 x 40 inch posters more than once before and another leads the highlights in this sale, albeit with a slightly more conservative guide of £12,000 to £18,000.
Another, for the 1963 film From Russia With Love, comes with the same estimate, while a ‘Style A’ design British quad film poster for Goldfinger (1964), with artwork by Robert Brownjohn, is expected to sell for £2,000 to £4,000.
The Plague of The Zombies (1966) has a particularly striking design for its linen-backed British Quad. The Hammer Film Production design is pitched at £1,500 to £2,500.
One of the most celebrated roles in horror film history is that of Christopher Lee’s Dracula. His first appearance was in the 1958 film Dracula, retitled Horror of Dracula in the United States, a title carried over to the French release a year later. A linen-backed Grande film poster (47 x 63 inches) for the French release in 1959 of the Hammer classic, with artwork by Guy Gerard Noel, is expected to fetch £1,500 to £2,500.
Very much a film of its time, the erotic romantic drama Girl on a Motorcycle (1968) starred Marianne Faithfull and Alain Delon in a tale of a woman who leaves her husband to take off on her motorcycle to meet her lover. An iconic film released as Naked Under Leather in the United States, where it was the first feature to attract an X rating, it remains a cultural phenomenon today.
A linen-back British quad for the film offered here has an estimate of £1,500 to £2,500.
Superheroes spring into action
Ewbank's inaugural Comics department sale taking place today (Thursday) highlights rare editions from Marvel and DC, showcasing iconic superheroes.
Curated by specialist Tom Duma, the auction features collectibles like the debut Daredevil comic estimated at £600 to £800 and a first Dark Horse Edition of Moebius & Darrow's City of Fire portfolio, expected to draw £500 to £700.
Other notable lots include the first appearance of Moon Knight and The Punisher in respective comics, each forecasted to fetch £400 to £600.
A rare Marvel Comics: Incredible Hulk issue with Wolverine's third appearance could go for £300 to £500.
The auction also celebrates a Neal Adams homage to Batman with an estimate of £200 to £300.