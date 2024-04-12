The area’s biggest community event of the year will be living up to its reputation of staging some amazing entertainment on May Day Bank Holiday Monday.
Chobham Carnival will see daredevils from The Stannage Stunt Team wowing the crowd as they soar through flames on motorbikes and drop from height with their clothes on fire.
Also providing spectacular displays in the arena on May 6 will be an energetic team from Horsell-based Prime Acrobatics and accomplished dancers from SV Dance Academy.
Maypole dancers from St Lawrence School in Chobham will be displaying their skills, a Chobham Morris side will be performing and Chobham and Dorking Rock Choir will be singing during the day in its distinctive style.
A traditional Punch and Judy show completes the arena entertainment programme.
In keeping with the carnival procession’s theme of Prehistoric, a life-size dinosaur will be strolling among carnival-goers at the fete in Chobham Recreation Ground.
But don’t fear any Jurassic Park terror – the friendly beast will be providing a taste of the type of wildlife that inhabited the planet many millions of years ago rather than seeking a tasty lunch.
Jimmy Noyce’s funfair will be there with its collection of thrilling rides, plus the fete features dozens of stalls and sideshows and a wide selection of food vendors.
The big day begins as usual with the traditional procession that winds its way from Chobham Rugby Club in Windsor Road to the recreation ground in Station Road.
A star of the parade this year will be a horse-drawn double-decker omnibus that once carried passengers on the streets of Glasgow. Tickets to ride in the bus are being sold to the public – details on the Chobham Carnival Facebook page and at www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk.
John Medhurst’s horse-drawn brewery dray will be carrying the carnival king and prince, following the procession leaders, Surrey Pipe Band.
The gates at the recreation ground open at 11am. Entrance is free but carnival goers are asked to drop a generous cash contribution into the carnival association’s buckets. The arena shows continue until around 4.30pm.
The carnival procession sets off from the rugby club at 11.30am and arrives in the recreation ground at around 12.10pm, via Windsor Road, High Street and Station Road. There is still time to enter a motorised or walking float – download an entry form from www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk.
“We are confident that we have lined up yet another fantastic day out for people of all ages,” said carnival association chairman Tim Elwin. “The entertainment will be thrilling and we are expecting to see some really imaginative entries in the procession.
“Many hours have been spent planning the carnival, which this year features a larger selection of food vendors. It’s a day not to be missed so make sure it’s in your diary and come with family and lots of friends for a great day out.”
ROAD CLOSURE AND PARKING INFO
All roads leading into Chobham village will be closed to traffic at 11.15am on Monday, May 6 for the carnival procession to pass through.
Windsor Road, Chertsey Road, Bagshot Road and Castle Grove Road will reopen soon after the procession passes.
Station Road will be closed between Sandpit Hall Road and High Street until 12.30pm, to enable people who have been watching the procession to safely enter the recreation ground.
Three special car parks will be available to carnival-goers – at Chobham Adventure Farm in Bagshot Road, Broadford in Castle Grove Road and Chobham Community Centre in Windsor Road.
The village car park in High Street – where fees are charged – will also be open on the day but is likely to be full early in the day.
Rainy weather in the lead-up to carnival day could lead to the Broadford parking area being unavailable. Updates will be posted on Facebook and the carnival website.