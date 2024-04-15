A letter from Princess Diana written just before she agreed to a divorce from Prince Charles will be a key highlight in Ewbank’s next Entertainment & Memorabilia Premier Live auction on May 30.
Signed and dated January 19, 1996 – two months after the notorious Martin Bashir BBC interview and a month before she agreed to the divorce – the handwritten letter thanks close family friend Roger Bramble for his support during a recent lunch at Bibendum, the fashionable Fulham Road restaurant.
“The feast was wonderful & the chat wasn’t that bad either! I like to hear your wise council & appreciate the pointers too – You are hugely kind to me Roger & it makes all the difference. Fondest love from Diana.”
A month prior to Princess Diana writing this letter, the late Queen Elizabeth II had written to both Charles and Diana advising them to divorce. Diana confirmed that she agreed to a divorce in February 1996, and following their four-year separation, the couple’s divorce was finalised on August 28, 1996.
“This is a particularly poignant letter in the context of its surrounding events,” said Ewbank’s specialist Denise Kelly.
“At the time of writing it, Prince William would have been just three and Prince Harry even younger. Having to face up to the turmoil of her marriage, the pressure to resolve it from the monarchy, and the flood of media attention when the divorce was made public would have been an all-consuming and daunting prospect.
“It is comforting to know that such vital support was at hand, which makes this letter an important historic document.”
The estimate is £800 to £1,200.