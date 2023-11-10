It has been some time since I last penned my mayoral diary and in that time it seems the world has sadly become a darker place.
The distressing scenes we see from the Middle East on our televisions or read about each day remind us of the horrors of war.
My deepest thoughts and prayers are with all civilians and innocent children and those affected by the events taking place in Israel and Gaza.
I understand that many of our residents will be seriously concerned.
Woking is a proud, multicultural borough that works toward peace and harmony.
We pray a peaceful resolution is reached soon that prevents further loss of life.
November is always a poignant month.
This weekend – on Armistice Day (today, Saturday, November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 12) – our nation will fall silent as we remember the British and Commonwealth lives lost during war and conflict.
It is particularly poignant for me, as my father fought, and survived, both world wars.
I would like to invite you to join me in Jubilee Square this weekend to mark the two-minute silence in memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Please remember to show your respect by proudly wearing a Royal British Legion red poppy and donating generously.
They do tremendous work with hundreds of veterans of previous conflicts.
Did you know there’s a veterans' drop-in service held at Woking Fire Station every third Wednesday of each month between 10.30am and noon?
If you are a veteran, please do drop by for a cuppa. All are welcome.
In Woking there is an important and strong community spirit in abundance.
Whenever it is dark, there is always light ahead of us.