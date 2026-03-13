Music is so powerful, something that becomes a universal language to bring us together.
We all have a special song that fills us with emotion every time we hear it. For me it’s Video Killed The Radio Star by The Buggles as it reminds me of Lara.
I recall during my time visiting the wards request-collecting for hospital radio at St Peter’s, speaking to patients and seeing their faces light up as they told me about their favourite song and why it was special to them.
The songs that remind us of big life moments, take us back to a happy time or maybe help us remember and reflect when loved ones are no longer with us.
Sometimes I was asked for songs which could be seen as inappropriate for the situation. Songs like “I Want To Break Free” by Queen or Englebert Humperdinck’s “Release Me” - I wonder if there was a not-so-subtle message behind those song requests?
We once took a call from a gentleman in the cardiac ward asking for anything by Gerry and the Pacemakers! It’s good to have a sense of humour even in times of trouble!
Another popular artist we were asked for was Doris Day – “Que Sera, Sera” is one of those songs that gets everybody singing and swaying.
I recently spoke to Jackie Mitchell on my Radio Woking show. Jackie is a PR person, helping me set up many interviews for radio over the years.
She also has a Doris Day tribute act – Doris Daydream. She has been touring her show around care homes in Surrey to the delight of residents.
Recently Jackie took to the stage at the Hampton Hill Theatre in Richmond, to which Emma and I were invited.
The Doris Day show tells the story of Doris in her own words. Jackie wears a wig and a dress to fit Doris's style and performs as her interpretation of Doris.
We begin with a clever snapshot of Doris winning her Golden Globe award in 1989. This prompts a trip back through her life with well-researched facts interspersed the songs we know and love, and some that might be less familiar but enjoyable all the same.
It was a great insight into Doris’ varied personal life and career and Jackie put in lots of effort to research and present the story.
There was a section featuring songs from Calamity Jane including “Secret Love” and “The Deadwood Stage”, and we got to sing along to Que Sera, Sera twice, which was a real treat!
Jackie plans to take the Doris Day show to the Brighton Fringe in May, giving a whole new audience a chance see it and keep Doris Day’s legacy alive – and what a legacy that is!
Find out more at www.dorisdaydream.com
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am–noon and Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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