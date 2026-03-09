It’s toad-ally toads in toad-day’s Out and About because there’s a new toad patrol on our patch, this time helping these intrepid amphibians reach Goldsworth Park Lake to breed.
In the 22 February edition I wrote about toad patrols – groups of volunteers who go out on mild evenings in February, March and April to help toads cross roads and busy footpaths, so the creatures avoid being squashed during their journeys towards their breeding ponds.
The charity Froglife lists active toad patrols online so willing volunteers can offer their help. The patrols shown that were closest to Woking were in Pirbright, Boldermere (Old Lane) and Stoughton.
Since then, Maz Pulchalski, an avid nature lover who lives in Goldsworth Park, became concerned for the many toads she saw in the evenings on the busy footpath surrounding Goldsworth Park Lake.
These toads spend most of the year living on land, foraging for food in Goldsworth Park’s woodlands and gardens. On mild evenings during their breeding season (February to April) they migrate to Goldsworth Park Lake where females deposit their eggs (toadspawn) in the water. Their mate immediately fertilises them.
The lake path is busy with walkers and cyclists, even throughout the evenings, and Maz was afraid toads crossing it would be killed by being stepped on or run over.
Maz said: “I approached Bob Challoner, project manager of Natural Goldsworth Park, who agreed my proposal of a toad patrol was an excellent idea. I attended the toad patrol in Pirbright, where the organiser was fabulous and inspired me to start a patrol closer to home.
“I posted a message on the Natural Goldsworth Park group, on Facebook, asking for volunteers to meet at the lake by the path that leads down to Waitrose at 6pm in the evenings, bringing a torch, gloves and a bucket, in which toads can be placed before being released clear of the path on the lake side.
“I was delighted when several volunteers turned up for our first patrol on Friday 27 February. Many amazing helpers have come since then, including families. It has been wonderful to see kids getting so involved.”
Having seen the lakeside patrollers in action – grown-ups and children – I too was impressed with their dedication and enthusiasm.
Maz added that she has successfully registered the Goldsworth Park Lake with Froglife. She explained: “Our numbers will contribute to the overall figure for the UK this season, and our patrol appears on Froglife’s ‘Find your nearest toad crossing’ search page.”
Maz informed me that 614 toads were safely moved during the patrol’s first eight evenings, with as many as 166 in a single evening.
“Last Saturday (7 March) we had 38 volunteers,” she said. “I never expected to get such an amazing response. Some turn up night after night, regardless of the weather. Some are sharing toad facts. It really is fantastic!”
Bob Challoner commented: “Goldsworth Park Lake is an important breeding ground for toads, as well as frogs and newts, and I had already seen some toads that had been killed. Toads are not endangered but their numbers are falling and anything that helps conserve them is good news.”
News from the Goldsworth Park toad patrol can be seen by following the Natural Goldsworth Park group on Facebook. The patrols will continue every evening until the migration has ended.
To search for local toad patrols visit froglife.org/what-we-do/toads-on-roads/tormap
