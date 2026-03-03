Yoga is not something I have tried, and if I’m honest, I worry about fitting in, particularly when walking into an established class. What would they think of me as I try to master the art of yoga? I guess it’s similar for the AMC sessions. The hardest part is often taking those first steps through the door — doing that is a huge win and something everybody has done at some point. For those like me who attend the weekly sessions, AMC has become a lifeline — a space to talk, listen, and support each other. A safe place to open up or just listen. Find out more about Andy’s Man Club at www.andysmanclub.co.uk. They meet every Monday at 7pm (except bank holidays) at the Park View Community Centre in Sheerwater.