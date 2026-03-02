Residents in West Byfleet have raised serious concerns with me about local pharmacy provision, particularly around staffing levels, opening hours, and disability access at Cohen’s pharmacy.
With the new Botanical Place housing development bringing more residents into the village centre, many are understandably worried about whether current services will be able to meet growing demand.
Surrey County Council, which is responsible for approving pharmacy licences, has decided that West Byfleet does not require an additional pharmacy.
I have challenged this decision, as it does not reflect the experiences and concerns shared by local residents. Access to reliable pharmacy services is essential, especially for older residents, families, and those with ongoing medical needs.
I have visited Cohen’s pharmacy to speak directly with staff, who reassured me they feel prepared to serve the growing community.
However, I recognise that many residents remain concerned, and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. I am also pressing Cohen’s on improving disability access to ensure the pharmacy is accessible to everyone who relies on it.
The Palace of Westminster is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One of the great privileges of being an MP is working in such a historic setting – but that history comes with its challenges. Parliament operates under rules built up over centuries, and that can make it painfully slow to respond when speed is needed.
However, Urgent Questions, introduced by former Speaker John Bercow, enables MPs to get answers from Ministers the very same day.
Last week, the Liberal Democrats and I secured an Urgent Question to stand up for dual British nationals, after the Government treated them unfairly through sudden changes to entry requirements and fees.
These new rules mean that British citizens who don’t hold a valid British passport may be denied entry into the UK or be forced to pay £589 for a certificate of entitlement linked to their second passport – a certificate that can take up to eight weeks to obtain.
The Government’s lack of planning and haphazard communications around this extortionate fee is unacceptable.
In Parliament, I have called on the Government to introduce a grace or transition period for British nationals currently overseas, and to meet with MPs to hear our concerns and agree a way forward. Failing that I have demanded proper compensation for those who lose out.
Countless dual British nationals have already found themselves in heartbreaking circumstances, unable to visit family members or attend weddings or funerals, or having to stump up huge sums of money and face long waits just to get back home.
One Woking resident, Nick, contacted me after finding out about these regulations by chance. Had he not found out in good time, his two daughters – dual nationals – would have faced the very real prospect of being stranded in France, an extremely dangerous situation for anyone's child to be in.
This is just one example of how the Government’s new rules are literally tearing families apart – yet their solution is to hold a drop-in event in Parliament a week after the fact. It is simply not good enough.
The Liberal Democrats and I will continue pressing the Government to ensure that British citizens’ rights are protected and that no one is left at risk of being stranded abroad.
Stay in touch: [email protected] https://www.willforster.co.uk/
