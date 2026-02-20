World Radio Day was on 13 February – a chance to celebrate one of my greatest loves!
The world of radio has changed dramatically in recent years but it is still a special medium. My passion came from my dad, who was a big fan of radio and the offshore stations in 1960s, and I have made my home behind the microphone since the age of 17!
One special memory with my late dad was going as a teenager to Essex for a celebration of offshore radio and boarding the Radio Caroline ship.
I also recall a visit to Premier Radio, as it was then, based on Chertsey Road in Woking and speaking on live radio.
One day at school in drama we made a radio play. That basic lesson in the mid-90’s involved a double tape recorder and a sound effects cassette. It was a turning point for me. Despite a careers advisor telling me to look at “realistic job options” it was radio that became my passion.
Over the years I've done various courses and work experience and spent more than 20 years volunteering at hospital radio, giving me a chance to hone my craft and meet the listeners in the wards - which was very special.
Radio has shaped my career, meeting and training a young man at hospital radio who has autism led me to become a support worker, integrating radio with people I was working with at the time.
Then in lockdown we created the Supported Living Radio Show, connecting people I was supporting with their families when they couldn't be together in person.
This project became “It’s That Friday Feeling”, which is now led by a team of people with learning disabilities who produce the show independently on Surrey Hills Community Radio every Friday. A great example of a lockdown project that still has an impact today.
I was able to combine everything I am passionate about and work for a small local charity for five years producing a radio show with people with learning disabilities.
This ended up with a BBC Radio Surrey breakfast takeover last year before the charity made me redundant a few months later!
Now I work with Edge Disability Community based in St John’s we produce a monthly show called Life on the Edge on Surrey Hills Community Radio.
There have been some really magical moments over the last few months as the young people really take to being part of the radio project.
Emma also shares my love of radio. We present a monthly show together on Surrey Hills Radio and she gets involved with my shows on Radio Woking.
The Lara on Sunday show continues to be a weekly tribute and legacy to Lara, with a community of contributors, many whom have disabilities, getting involved.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon; Wednesday 7 to 9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
