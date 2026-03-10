In her series of monthly columns, Byfleet-based author and speaker Hansa Pankhania offers advice on improving wellbeing and reducing stress.
Money worries have a way of creeping into every corner of life. For many of us, the current cost-of-living crisis hasn’t just tightened budgets—it’s tightened chests, shortened tempers and stolen sleep.
I know how easy it is to feel like you’re constantly doing mental arithmetic: What can I cut back on? How long will this last? What happens if something else goes wrong?
Loss of money, or the fear of it, is a reality for more people than we often admit. Yet we rarely talk about it openly. Instead, we carry the stress quietly, convincing ourselves that we should be coping better or that everyone else has it figured out.
The truth is, many people are struggling—and knowing that can be a small but powerful comfort.
When finances feel uncertain, our minds often jump to worst-case scenarios. You can feel as though you’re living on the edge of despair.
But it doesn’t have to stay that way. There are simple, cost-free actions that can ease the pressure and help you feel steadier, even when the numbers don’t immediately add up:
Reach out: One of the most important steps is talking it through. If possible, sit down with family or trusted friends and have honest, practical conversations about money. Focus on solutions rather than fear. What can be reduced? What can be shared? What small changes could make life a little easier? Think of other support outlets such as Citizen’s Advice or your local church.
Support from work: If you’re employed, consider speaking to your manager, colleague or HR. Many workplaces are more understanding than we expect. If you’re self-employed, talk openly with family and friends about cutting costs, diversifying your work or collaborating with others. And don’t forget to check what financial support, benefits or subsidies you may be entitled to.
Wellbeing as priority: Alongside practical steps, you need to look after your wellbeing. Money stress doesn’t just affect our finances; it affects our nervous system, our sleep and our ability to think clearly. When we’re exhausted and anxious, everything feels harder. Looking after yourself is not an indulgence — it’s a way of building resilience so you can cope with the situation more effectively.
Simple practices can help: Regular walks, mindful breathing, time in nature, decent sleep and moments of rest without guilt. Even five minutes of slowing your breath can signal safety to your body. Eating regularly, staying hydrated and maintaining some form of routine can create a sense of stability when everything else feels uncertain.
Building a support system is also part of wellbeing: Most of us talk about trivial things with friends and family, rarely about money or fear. What stops us? Fear of judgment? Shame? Or simply habit? Ask yourself: who is the first person I could share my money worries with? What is the worst that might happen if I’m honest? More often than not, openness invites understanding rather than criticism.
And finally…
You are more than your bank balance. Money stress can make us feel isolated and inadequate, but it does not define our worth. By combining practical action with self-care and honest connection, you build the resilience needed to face financial challenges — one steady, supported step at a time.
For more information, visit www.aumconsultancy.co.uk (wellbeing services), www.hansapankhania.com (books) or text 07888 747438.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.