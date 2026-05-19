Recently I have been lucky enough to experience a variety of different theatre shows.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Woking Theatre is always a joy with a soundtrack that wouldn't be out of place at any party, and a message of acceptance and being who you want to be running throughout.
It was such a positive show, based on a 90s movie, and the tour is now marking its 30th anniversary.
This time round the role of Bernadette, normally played by a man, is played by the very talented and sharp-witted Adele Anderson, the first transgender actor to play this role on a UK stage, which makes the whole production even more inclusive.
Then I was invited to go and see The Importance of Being Oscar at the Yvonne Arnold Theatre in Guildford. This is a powerful portrayal of Oscar Wilde, his work and his often-troubled personal life.
It was presented as a one man show on a simple set with Alastair Whatley switching between telling us the background and performing Wilde’s work in such an emotional and powerful way. I didn't know a great deal about Oscar Wilde so it was a fascinating insight.
Completing my trio of theatre trips, back at Woking Theatre it was Icons of the West End. Four of musical theatre’s most renowned performers, Matt Henry, Kerry Ellis, Lucie Jones and Ben Forster, performed some of the songs that have defined their careers in theatre over the years.
What was special is there was also a chance to hear emerging talent with Stagecoach groups performing alongside other young people who will go far in the world of theatre.
It was a feelgood event with songs that just lifted our spirits. Perfect for Sunday night theatrical escapism.
Finally, let’s talk about that contest we never seem to be able to win – Eurovision! I wasn't sure about this year’s entry Look Mum No Computer but it grew on me and I thought on the night the performance was amazing, a great reaction in the stadium in Vienna.
Sadly with just one point from the jury and none from the public vote it was another dismal year for the UK. I guess we should be used to it by now but even so, it was worth more than one single point wasn't it?
I did enjoy the winning entry from Dara singing the very catchy Bangaranga.
It is the 70th anniversary of Eurovision this year and the contest has connected Europe though music, priding itself on being non-political. Although there was some controversy in the lead-up, there was an overriding message of love and respect. That is important, especially how the world is currently.
Let’s look ahead to 2027’s contest in Bulgaria and maybe we can win it. (Or maybe not!)
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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