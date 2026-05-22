The King’s Speech – setting out the Government’s agenda for this session of Parliament – should have been the biggest political event of the past couple of weeks.
But with the ongoing chaos in the Labour Party, and uncertainty over the Prime Minister’s future, it barely made the headlines.
That’s hardly surprising. It was nothing to shout about – another missed opportunity to put things right by a Government that lacks the ambition needed to deliver the change for which people are crying out.
Their agenda doesn’t go nearly far enough to tackle the cost-of-living crisis or rebuild our NHS and social care system.
We must act with far more urgency to begin restoring public trust in our politics. That means ending the social care crisis, strengthening food security, and reforming our electoral system.
I’d also like to see the Government taking our national security more seriously. We’re living in an increasingly uncertain world, but the King’s Speech failed to address major gaps in our defence capabilities or to deliver a long-term plan to strengthen and support our armed forces.
That said, I was pleased to see several long-standing Lib Dem policies included – notably action to break the link between gas and electricity prices, investment in homegrown renewable energy and stronger measures to tackle sewage dumping by water companies.
With a record number of Liberal Democrat MPs in Parliament, we’ll continue pushing the Government to go further and act faster – including tackling the alarming rise in hate incidents across the UK.
Jonathan Hall, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, rightly described the alarming rise in antisemitic attacks as a “national security emergency”.
We have seen horrific incidents – at Heaton Park synagogue, Kenton United synagogue, Finchley Reform synagogue, and Jewish Futures in Hendon, attacks on Hatzola ambulances, and the shocking stabbings in Golders Green.
British Jews aren’t the only group being attacked, intimidated and harassed. Ethnic minorities are all too often being targeted for who they are.
That is why I have worked closely with the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking to secure Home Office funding for additional security, and Woking's large Hong Kong community, who increasingly find their freedoms under attack via transnational oppression.
In Parliament, I’ve urged ministers to make national security legislation a priority – and set out a clear timetable for its introduction. We have existing laws to prevent hate; these must be properly enforced – especially with the UK’s terror threat being raised to severe last month.
I want to see all religious congregations free to gather without fear, and a government that supports this.
Alongside tackling horrible divisions in our society, I’ve been fighting to grow the economy by voting in favour of an EU-UK customs union.
Woking businesses – like those on the Lansbury Estate – all tell me that difficulties trading with the EU is one of their biggest barriers to growth. I’m disappointed that Labour and the Conservatives voted this down, choosing a path of continued economic stagnation.
Speaking of Woking businesses, sky-high prices mean Woking’s only brewery, Thurstons, is sadly closing down. I raised this in Parliament after meeting the owner, John, and called for a debate on ensuring that our vital brewing and pub sector is properly supported in the future.
As your MP, I will always back what’s best for local people and business – and economic growth is central to that.
Stay in touch: [email protected] https://www.willforster.co.uk/; Instagram @forster_will; Facebook.com/WillforWoking; X @WillForster
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