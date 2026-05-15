I wonder how many of us have looked back to the days of Covid and appreciated the slower pace of life, the value of interactions with those around us and the promise of “we will value this” and “we won’t go back to our old ways”?
However, life happens and things pick up, we become busier and rush around, the daily walk might have disappeared, the conversation with the neighbours have become a fleeting wave, if that!.
The school run and weekly shopping need doing, along with working in the office.
Throughout the Gospels, Jesus is not portrayed in a hurry. He takes and makes time for people, even when on a mission, and he demonstrates a calm pace of life.
I wonder in this past week who have you made time for?
I invite you this coming week to slow down for a moment, to make space for a conversation, to enjoy creation, even an interaction at the supermarket checkout, with another parent in the playground, a smile as you pass someone in the street, a moment to enjoy the beauty around you.
Slow down and interact with one another.
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