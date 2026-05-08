I remember listening to a novelty CD once with the “worst songs of all time” on it.
Think Mr Blobby and other cheesy classics, the songs that get you on the dance floor at a party but you probably won't admit to liking even though secretly it is a guilty pleasure.
One song from the late 60s on that CD was by a very high-pitched singer called Tiny Tim, and it was called Tiptoe Through The Tulips.
That could have been the soundtrack for our bank holiday afternoon as Emma and I went to a tulip festival (in Crawley, of all places).
We arrived slightly after our allotted time slot (M25, need I say more?) and wandered into the immersive world of the tulip festival at Tulleys Farm.
There were two fields of tulips to tiptoe through but first we were greeted with the enchanted forest and lots of beautiful light displays with lots of photo opportunities.
The sun came out in time for our arrival into the first field, and we sat in front of a windmill with rows of tulips around us - a perfect way to spend a bank holiday afternoon.
Then we found the other field with more rows of flowers in many different colours. This was the final day of the festival and a lot of the tulips were almost finished, but there were still plenty to wander through and take lots of photos.
It felt so good to be in the open air and the smell of tulips in the air was a delight despite Emma’s hay fever!
Tulleys Farm does lots of different events through the year. As first-time visitors we thought this was really well organised and loved the actors wandering around in costume greeting everybody.
It felt special and we even got to buy some of these beautiful tulips to take home.
Find out more at www.tulipfarm.co.uk
Before the tulip festival we went to another new discovery – a car boot sale at the Moss End Garden Centre just outside Bracknell.
I love a car boot and this one, although not as big as some others, felt like we could get around before everybody packed up and left.
Sellers are told they can’t leave until 12.30, meaning mid-morning visitors get to see the whole sale without getting up at the crack of dawn.
Emma and I are considering having a stall at this sale – apparently if you arrive at 5am you can have an hour to set up before buyers are allowed in.
As a seller it can get annoying trying to set up a stall with people milling about, but whether we can actually get there for 5am remains to be seen.
The car boot runs at Moss End Garden Centre, Maidenhead Road, Bracknell, RG42 6EJ on Saturday’s and bank holiday Mondays.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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