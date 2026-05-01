In recent weeks, several of my clients have come to me with deep worries about the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East.
They describe a mix of emotions: sadness, anger, helplessness, fear about the future, and anxiety about finances. These feelings are completely understandable. When the world feels unstable, our nervous systems react causing anxiety.
But while we cannot control global events, we can take meaningful steps to protect our wellbeing and contribute to a wider ripple of peace.
Here are the approaches that have helped many of the people I work with — and that may support you too.
1 Reduce the “doom and gloom” intake
You have more control than you may realise over how much distressing content you consume. News channels, social media, and even conversations with friends and family can reinforce fear when repeated too often. Constant exposure keeps your nervous system in a state of alert.
Try limiting your news intake to brief headline updates every few days and reduce social media posts on these topics. This keeps you informed without overwhelming your emotional reserves. Notice how your body feels when you step back from the noise — calmer, clearer, more grounded. Protecting your mental space is not avoidance; it is healthy boundary-setting.
2 Focus on what you can control
Most aspects of war — political decisions, military actions, humanitarian crises — are far beyond our personal influence. Feeling powerless in the face of suffering is natural. One helpful exercise is to make two lists: things you can control; things you cannot control
Let go of what you cannot control and focus on the things that you can. This might include how you spend your time, how you care for your health, how you support your loved ones, and how you show kindness in your community. When you focus on what is within your reach, you regain control and reduce emotional overwhelm.
3 Put financial anxiety into context
Many people fear the economic impact of global instability. While we cannot control markets, we can take practical steps to protect our finances. Living more minimally and sustainably is one powerful approach.
Cutting waste — in energy, water, food, clothing and household items — not only saves money but also supports the planet. Consider buying second-hand, upcycling, repairing, or selling unused items. These small actions strengthen your financial resilience and align with a more mindful, eco-friendly way of living.
4 Protect your wellbeing
Fear and worry take a toll on the body. Prioritise habits that nourish your physical and emotional health: regular exercise, time in nature, nutritious food, meaningful connection with loved ones, and moments of rest. These practices build resilience, helping you cope with uncertainty and supporting your long-term mental health.
5 Offer peace and compassion virtually
Most of us cannot physically assist people in war-affected areas, and not everyone has the resources to donate. But we can still contribute to peace in meaningful ways.
Send thoughts of compassion, hope, healing and safety to those suffering. Extend the same intentions even to those involved in decision-making or conflict. Hatred only fuels more hatred whereas compassion breaks this cycle. Be aware of the vibrations you are sending and spreading. If it feels right for you, join group meditations, community gatherings or peaceful demonstrations that promote unity and peace.
In summary: Limit the consumption of doom and gloom, focus on what you can control, protect your finances through simple sustainable living, and strengthen your wellbeing and resilience to cope better with the uncertainty. Above all, choose to spread love, light and peace. When many people take small, intentional steps toward calm and compassion, the collective impact can be profound in guiding the world toward a more peaceful future.
For more information, visit www.aumconsultancy.co.uk (wellbeing services), www.hansapankhania.com (books) or text 07888 747438.
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