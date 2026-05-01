I saw a post on Facebook recently about the 2nd St John’s Rainbows and Brownies .
They meet on Thursday nights at the Memorial Hall in St John’s village. This is a group running for over 100 years and come September they face closure.
This is due to a lack of volunteers coming forward to help run the sessions. To lose this group for the community and the girls who attend would be so sad.
I was invited to one of the Brownie sessions recently. I walked into the hall and was greeted by a room of girls running around. I was invited to sit with them on the floor in a circle - that took me right back to my school days!
I told the girls a bit about what I do and then went to a room next door where I was to record an interview for Radio Woking.
It was so clear how important this group is for the young ladies. There was a real sense of fun and laughter.
Being part of the Brownies teaches the girls important life skills like baking, how to make a cup of tea and how to clean a sink - those were some of the responses when I asked what they have learnt at Brownies.
It also gives them a safe space to connect with friends and feel part of something, a sense of belonging and that first taste of independence.
There is also the chance to earn badges and have adventures along the way.
Speaking to some of the parents, they reiterated how important the Brownies are for their daughters. Many of the parents have been through Rainbows, Brownies and Guides themselves and told me how they learnt skills that have helped them in their adult lives.
Helen, the leader, told me how she has volunteered for 20 years and is looking to step back. There is a lack of people who are coming forward to help lead the group and that is a real shame for the girls.
Volunteering can bring so many benefits and will teach you skills, particularly if you are looking to get into working in the childcare industry.
There is a package of training and support available for volunteers and you don't need any experience.
I recall my days in the Cubs and Scouts at 8th Woking at Trinity Methodist Church. I think I still have my jumper with the badges on it somewhere, although it obviously doesn't fit me anymore!
I learnt a lot of life skills and felt a real sense of pride when it came to earning those badges. It also helped me with confidence and to feel part of something truly special.
You can hear my conversation soon on Radio Woking.
Listen to my shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy every first Monday at 10am.
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