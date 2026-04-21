My Sunday show on Radio Woking is a real platform for people to tell their story in their own words.
A few weeks ago we received a message from 26-year-old Annie Segal from Bookham. She wanted to raise awareness of her rare condition called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome (RTS) - a condition that was diagnosed when she was three years old.
Annie came to the studio to talk about her lived experiences of RTS. It was really powerful to hear Annie's story.
We also spoke about living with a learning disability and how she is currently working at a hotel who have made reasonable adjustments for her in her role.
There is still a low number of people with learning disabilities in meaningful employment, yet, as we discussed, all it takes is a little understanding and a few small, reasonable adjustments and you have a brilliant employee like Annie, who is working at the hotel full time.
Annie is so positive and really wants to speak out and share her story further. She dreams of having her own Netflix-style documentary – I was privileged that her first radio interview was with us at Radio Woking! Go Annie!
Listen back to our conversation at https://jonandrews01.podbean.com where you can hear all the guests who have been on my shows over the years.
Elsewhere, Emma and I went to see James B Partridge with his Primary School Bangers show at Woking Theatre.
James is a primary music teacher who posted videos of him playing and singing songs online for his pupils in lockdown. They went viral and he still teaches when he's not touring.
The show was such an uplifting evening with a packed audience singing all those traditional school assembly songs like Oil in my Lamp, Shine Jesus Shine and Lord of the Dance.
Hilariously, Emma always thought the lyrics were “I am the lord of the dance settee”. She now knows there is no upholstery involved!
As well as being taken back to the world of primary school, there were cultural references like the Toys R Us advert song and the theme from Home and Away.
James will bring his Christmas show to G Live in Guildford later this year – well worth getting tickets.
Finally, a spooky happening recently on the way to the Ideal Home Show in London. Emma and I were at Clapham Junction station heading to the Mildmay Line platform when a man walked past wearing the same T-shirt as me!
This was a T-shirt I had randomly selected that morning and not a new T-shirt that's readily available. What are the odds of somebody wearing the same T-shirt and being there at the same time and place as me? Very spooky!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon, Wednesday 7am to 9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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