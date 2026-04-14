Recently Emma and I were lucky enough to take a trip to London to see the latest version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express and it was a real treat.
The show is coming to the end of its run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. It tells the story of a child’s dream of racing trains. As he falls asleep at night the train set comes to life.
The child, known as Control, takes centre stage arranging a series of high-octane races with the different trains represented by characters on rollerskates.
The show was phenomenal - we were sitting right by the tracks as the rollerskaters passed by, immersing ourselves in the atmosphere and feeling at times like we were in a video game. The special effects and the catchy music added to the experience and the important message running through the story about underdogs and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel is really important, especially in the current climate.
Jake Mickleburgh is one of the child actors rotating the role of Control. He was simply amazing, really owning the show at such a young age.
Wembley Park Theatre, situated close to Wembley Park station, has had quite the journey itself in its previous life as film and TV studios in different forms since the 1920s.
It was more recently known as Fountain Studios and was home to Ready Steady Cook and talent shows such as X Factor, Pop Idol and Britain’s Got Talent.
In 2016 the site was sold and converted into the state-of-the-art theatre complex of today. It is a unique space that can be configured in many ways, giving options for creative staging that may not be available at other venues – perfect for shows such as Starlight Express.
I always find when I go to London it is very tiring. Getting around the city on public transport you notice how rude people can be, pushing and shoving, with their only focus on getting the train.
I have gone to London for work in the past on rare occasions. Joining the downtrodden commuters packed into an Underground carriage like sardines is not fun and makes me glad I don’t have to do that every day. It also makes me feel anxious when there are too many crowds.
I would never drive in London, it makes no sense financially with the cost of petrol and eye-watering parking charges. There is also so much traffic I think I would be stressed even before I reached my destination.
Public transport is the easiest option. It can be fun getting a day travelcard and seeing where you end up even if you have to get up close and personal with strangers on a train in the process!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon, Wednesday 7am to 9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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