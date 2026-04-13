It is disappointing that Cllr Steve Greentree dismissed my recent article as "ill-informed" rather than addressing the uncomfortable truth about the Liberal Democrats' role in supporting the reckless borrowing that led to Woking's effective bankruptcy (News & Mail 9 April).
The first problem is that while the £500m bailout is welcome, it comes with a motive. It is intended to prevent Woking's financial position from destabilising the new West Surrey Council under the government's reorganisation plans outlined in the manifesto.
To suggest it sets a precedent for central government support is disingenuous.
The second problem is that Cllr Greentree has misrepresented my piece. If he re-reads it, he will notice I did not use "temporary" in the way he claimed, nor did I "perpetuate the myth that Woking taxpayers would bail out the council”.
It was only to highlight that the commissioner's generous fees are funded by council taxpayers, including bailouts that cost taxpayers nationally. The sarcasm that I lack "financial literacy" is therefore misplaced and unnecessarily condescending.
The third problem is that he argues for "financially literate" councillors, yet overlooks that, at least, I did not support the policies that led to this crisis - Conservative policies that Lib Dems happily supported when in opposition, despite their claimed "financial literacy.”
Just like the Lib Dems supported austerity in 2010, when in coalition with the Tories.
The fourth problem is that serious concerns about reckless borrowing were raised as early as 2016 by the late ex-Independent Cllr John Bond (RIP). Despite this, the Lib Dems overwhelmingly backed decisions that committed Woking to decades of unsustainable debt.
Residents are entitled to ask why the "financially literate" Lib Dem councillors allowed it.
The fifth problem is that the Lib Dems say that Woking's debt is all down to the Tories, but Grant Thornton disagrees. In section 6.19 of its report, it states "largely with broad support from the Liberal Democrats, for example, the Victoria Square development”.
Regrettably, the Lib Dems spent £322,088 of council taxpayers' hard-earned money on that report, thinking it would absolve them. Instead, the findings make them culpable.
Frankly, with so many lessons unlearned, the money could have been better spent keeping our public toilets open for a few years.
Keeping all this in mind, Cllr Greentree may choose to reflect that council taxpayers also need councillors who are prepared to oversee and challenge the policies placed before them, not just nod them through without proper scrutiny, as happens in committees because of a massive Lib Dem majority operating within the constraints set by commissioners.
Rebuilding trust in local democracy starts with acknowledging mistakes. The Lib Dems must admit their part in Woking's bankruptcy.
Woking residents deserve honesty and would also like to know when the Lib Dems will honour their pledge, made following Grant Thornton's findings, "that those responsible are held accountable", which includes the Lib Dems.
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