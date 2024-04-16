Last week, the Prime Minister called Woking’s bankruptcy “a cross-party” decision – it was not. And as Woking residents gear up to go to the polls for the local elections, I hope they will consider that sometimes the past is the best indicator we have of the future.
In 2023, previously Tory-run Woking Borough Council declared itself bankrupt – and with debts of around £2 billion, it is among the most indebted councils in the country. Since then, the now Lib Dem-run council has shut off funding for key services, hiked council tax and still refuses to be transparent about the extent of the risky investments that were made (often with the support of Lib Dem councillors).
A proud town with huge potential and community spirit has been brought to its knees. Voters would be forgiven for not trusting the people who got them into such a mess when they are now promising to get them out of it.
In comparison, the voting records of my Labour colleagues on the council speak for themselves. They have a proven track record of representing their ward residents with commitment and integrity:
Risky real estate investments – AGAINST
Maximum council tax rise – AGAINST
Cuts to services affecting the most vulnerable – AGAINST
With three members on the council, Labour has successfully functioned as the main opposition – providing much-needed scrutiny and oversight. In May, we are standing in all wards because voters always remember those who stood up for them.
Last year, Bracknell Forest Council gained 22 Labour councillors, up from four previously. We are not complacent and will be knocking on doors right up to polling day, but we believe we can have a similar result in Woking.
The national Labour Party has also been clear in its message to local government: we know 14 years of Tory austerity has hollowed out authorities and we have a plan to reform local government finances so that councils can better manage their budgets.
How? Well, since 2013, the government has been promising a fair funding review (because the current guidelines are based on out-of-date data that no longer accurately reflect current pain points). To help disadvantaged areas, Labour will bring that review forward if we enter government.
We will also bring in longer-term settlements. For the past five years, the government has only let councils know how much money they will get for 12-month periods. This has led to the kind of get-rich-quick casino tactics seen in Woking. Labour is promising settlement periods that will allow councils to make long-term budget decisions.
Woking has the chance to choose something different for the make-up of its next council, and for its next MP at the general election. The Tories and the Lib Dems want residents to vote tactically for them out of fear things will get worse — I hope they choose Labour out of a belief things can get better.
Ese Erheriene
Labour parliamentary candidate for Woking