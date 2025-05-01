The fledgling was stranded but unharmed, so I proceeded to the beach. A few hours later, on my return to the 9th floor, I stood transfixed as I watched the parents, who were now level with my apartment, take turns flying underneath their offspring, encouraging it to fly higher. They gently pushed it toward the rock face whenever a small lip of stone jutted out, giving their baby a chance to rest. This happened again and again, step by step, until they reached the nest, which must have been near the 17th floor.