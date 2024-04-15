We’re approaching the height of the bluebell season, when many of Surrey’s woodlands are carpeted with deep blue. It’s one of Britain's most beloved natural sights.
Our native bluebell is one of Britain’s favourite wild flowers. Often associated with ancient woodlands, it flowers before the surrounding trees are in full leaf, so its life cycle is completed while light levels are high. Bluebells can grow quickly because they have energy stored in their bulbs.
The native bluebell has a vivid blue colour, unlike the pale, purplish Spanish variety more commonly seen in gardens and verges. One way to tell them apart is from the colour of their pollen: the native bluebell has creamy-white pollen while the Spanish variety has blue or pale green pollen.
And whereas almost all flowers on the native bluebell are on one side of the stem and hang down to one side causing it to droop, flowers on the Spanish bluebell are usually all around the stem, which is stiffer.
There’s much concern about the escape of the Spanish bluebell from gardens into the wild and its subsequent cross-breeding with our native bluebell. Might we lose our native bluebell one day?
You can see the magnificent bluebell spectacle locally at Chantry Woods (also called The Chantries), near Guildford. Chantry has 200 acres of mixed woodland covered with bluebells.
After strolling through the woodland at and emerging into the Chantry’s meadows, you will see spectacular views overlooking Chilworth and for miles around. It’s enough reason to return at any time of year. There’s a car park serving Chantry Wood off Pilgrims Way, in Guildford. The postcode for satnavs is GU4 8AD.
The National Trust’s Winkworth Arboretum is also reckoned to be one of the best places in Surrey to see the bluebells. Follow the Spring Walk and you'll head right into Bluebell Wood, where the most spectacular swathes await.
The route also takes you through Magnolia Wood which may also be in bloom. The National Trust recommends visiting Winkworth’s Facebook page to see what’s looking good right now.
Winkworth Arboretum is managed by the National Trust and entry is free for Trust members. Fees for non-members are: adults £13.00 (£14.30 including Gift Aid), children £6.50 (£7.20), family ticket £32.50 (£35.80) or for one adult plus two children £19.50 (21.50 with Gift Aid). The car park (free) is in Hascombe Road, Godalming GU8 4AD. For details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum
Look out for ‘Ratty’
Keep your eyes peeled for water voles if you’re walking beside a stream, river ditch or canal. Despite being immortalised by Ratty in The Wind in the Willows, water voles have experienced one of the most serious declines of any native wild mammal.
The People’s Trust for Endangered Species’ (PTES) is asking volunteers to help with its National Water Vole Monitoring Programme by surveying a local waterway in search of water voles (or their signs) and record what they find online before 15 June. This data is crucial so that PTES can understand where water voles need the most help so their decline can be arrested.
The annual study was established in 2015 and last year just one site in Surrey was surveyed, which sadly didn’t show signs of water vole presence.
To become a water vole watcher, access the free online training or to find out more, visit www.ptes.org/watervoles