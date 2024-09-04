This month is second-hand September, a celebration of all things pre-loved. This a campaign by Oxfam to encourage us to be more sustainable, moving away from a throwaway culture.
I love nothing better than a wander around a town visiting the various charity shops to see what I can find. If you buy clothing in a charity shop it will be cheaper than buying new, maybe even a designer label for a bargain price. It is likely to be unique and you are helping the planet, giving items a new lease of life away from landfill.
It's not just clothes of course; you can find all sorts of interesting things in a charity shop. For students off to university or college it’s a perfect way to get their accommodation kitted out on a budget.
Charity shops provide opportunities for volunteering which is an amazing thing in itself. Local people can give back to their community, meet new people and gain confidence and skills that can be added to their CV if they are looking to get into employment.
Attitudes are changing when it comes to the idea of buying second hand. In the past people were perhaps a bit snobby about going into a charity shop but these days it has almost become fashionable to go there.
There are social media posts and videos showing the bargains people are finding and one woman on Tik Tok who goes into a charity shop, selects an item and takes it home to up cycle , returning it back to the shop that same day to be sold, filming the whole process for her followers.
In Woking and the surrounding areas there are a number of charity shops, including the network of shops for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice. They currently have a shop in Woking where all goods are £2. I love popping in there and having a rummage for a bargain.
Recently I brought a 1970s scrap book. This was fascinating to look through and take a trip down memory lane with my mum and my nephew learning about the olden days. It also felt good knowing the money they make at the shops makes huge difference in our community. That is definitely feelgood shopping in my book!
This week I would love to know your thoughts on charity shops. What’s your best bargain? Do you volunteer at a shop? Share your stories and experiences with me by recording a voice note for my radio shows at www.speakpipe.com/sunnysessionsradio. I would love to hear from you.
