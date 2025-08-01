The research involved three species: the Great Black-backed Gull, the world’s largest gull and more likely to be seen on our coasts than at inland sites; the Lesser Black-backed Gull, familiar in a variety of habitats from coasts to fields and towns; and the Herring Gull, the classic seaside “seagull”, often associated with stealing chips and ice creams, but also partial to crabs and starfish found along the shore.