The Horsell Village Show, for me, represents everything good about community. There’s such a buzz in the lead-up and on the day itself. This year’s event featured stalls from community groups and local people, plus a chance to meet our MP Will Forster and his colleagues, who were there to gather views about Woking’s future. There was even a display of Damon Hill’s Jordan F1 car from 1998 – fitting, as that was the year I left school.