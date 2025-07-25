Lara and I met in what could only be described as a fairy tale. She saw a poster in her hometown of Epsom advertising the Christmas light switch-on, but with no mention of who was flicking the switch. Being the “Twitter Queen”, she tweeted the organisers saying that if they hadn’t got anybody, she’d be free. To her surprise, they came back and offered her the gig to switch on the lights in Epsom in 2014! If you don’t ask, you don’t get — and Lara always found these kinds of opportunities in life.