You may also notice fewer drakes (males) of our most common duck, the mallard – but they haven’t gone anywhere! The drakes, identified by their shiny green heads, brown chests and grey bodies, have moulted their colourful feathers. This is called their eclipse plumage, when they can look much like the hens (females) which are generally a dappled brown colour. Look carefully at the brown ducks: some may be drakes that have temporarily lost their bright colouring!