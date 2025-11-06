At Radio Woking recently, one of our listeners, David, contacted me asking if I could play Elton John’s Step Into Christmas. This sparked a flurry of messages and social media comments about whether it is too early to play Christmas songs on the radio. The general consensus from our listeners was that it is most definitely too early – although there were a few people who like the Christmas cheer to brighten a winter’s November evening. One lady told me she was about to have ankle surgery, so Step Into Christmas seemed very appropriate to her!