I don't know about you but I really feel down after the clock change at the end of October. When it gets dark before 5pm the long evenings of summer seem a long time ago.
There are positives however: cozy evenings on the sofa and a luxury hot chocolate with all the trimmings definitely help me through the darkness of winter.
We also have the festive season coming up with lights and joy and pantomime – focusing on the things that bring joy!
Wellbeing is so important, especially at this time of year. I spoke on Radio Woking recently to Dr Tiffany Baldwin from Heathcot Medical Practice in Woking.
They have a wellbeing event at the Vyne Centre in Knaphill on Saturday, 8 November. The event gives us the chance to learn more about looking after our health and wellbeing with a host of experts from different organisations.
There is also an opportunity to get support with using the NHS app. This is something I find useful, having everything in one place on my phone, but it’s important to remember we aren't all tech savvy.
With the Government plans for “digital hospitals” and a move to everything being online some people may worry they will get left behind if they don't have a smart phone or access to the internet.
Dr Tiffany reassured me that patients can still access the surgery on the phone or in person if they find that easier.
The session on 8 November runs from 11am – 4pm and is open to everybody.
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Prunella Scales, who we know and love as Sybil on the iconic TV show Fawlty Towers - still delighting audiences 50 years after its creation in the 1970s, and which surprisingly only ever had 12 episodes.
The stage play of Fawlty Towers is touring the country and is at G Live in Guildford in December and the New Victoria Theatre in Woking in 2026. I am looking forward to seeing how the TV show translates to the stage.
Prunella was born here in Surrey and achieved so much in her 93 years. Watching her heart-warming narrow boat programme with her late husband Timothy West was a real testimony to seeing the person behind the diagnosis of dementia.
I also remember seeing Prunella in the Tesco adverts in the late 90s where she played “Dotty”, a demanding customer who got herself in all sorts of hilarious situations.
Prunella’s legacy lives on with her brilliant career headlined, of course, by the timeless Fawlty Towers, which I'm sure we will all still be watching and enjoying another 50 years from now!
Listen to my shows on Radio Woking – Sunday 9am to noon and Wednesday 7 to 9am.
You can catch Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio from 9pm to 11pm on the second Monday of each month and listen to “Life on The Edge” with Edge Disability Consultancy every first Monday of each month at 10am.
