From speaking up for local democracy at Prime Minister’s Questions to tackling homelessness and supporting Walk the Walk, here’s a look at what I’ve been working on over the past couple of weeks.
Quizzing the prime minister
With rumours circulating that local elections in Surrey and across the country might be delayed for a further year, I spoke at Prime Minister’s Questions to ask for a cast-iron guarantee that voters in Woking will not be denied their democratic right to vote for a second year in a row.
While the leader of Surrey County Council has made clear he has not asked for elections in Surrey to be cancelled, other Conservative figures have reportedly done so.
Astonishingly, the prime minister refused to guarantee this, leaving voters in the dark over whether they will get their say at the ballot box next May. Instead, he said that his government had inherited a bad local government position and would be setting out the planned timetable shortly.
This uncertainty is deeply worrying. Any further delay shows a government avoiding accountability. One year was bad enough, but two would be unacceptable. People in Woking deserve their say at the ballot box — democracy must never be put on hold.
Combating homelessness
Record numbers of households are now living in temporary accommodation across England, including nearly 170,000 children. Despite this, the government has announced just £9.6 million in winter homelessness support for the South East — far short of what’s needed.
Councils nationwide are struggling to cope, facing a £2.8 billion bill for temporary accommodation this year, up from £2.3 billion last year. In Woking alone, the borough council spent £4.8 million last year, with more than 150 children still without a permanent home.
On World Homelessness Day, I attended the 30th anniversary charity ball for the York Road Project, a fantastic local charity providing both emergency accommodation and long-term support to help people rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
York Road Project is a vital local service for the families and children in Woking who face the heartbreaking reality of spending this winter without a safe, warm place to call home. I have tabled a parliamentary motion to recognise their three decades of life-changing work.
They show what can be achieved when a community comes together, but they cannot do it alone. Their success must be matched by national leadership.
The Liberal Democrats and I are calling for a national homelessness strategy that gives councils the resources they need, builds 150,000 social homes a year, and ends Section 21 “no-fault” evictions that leave too many renters vulnerable to losing their homes with little warning.
Supporting the fight against breast cancer
Last week, I had the pleasure of meeting Nina Barough, the chief executive and founder of Walk the Walk, the Woking-based charity behind the world-famous MoonWalk.
Along the Basingstoke Canal, we spoke about the incredible work her team does to raise millions for breast cancer research and support every year and her vision for the future.
It’s amazing to see how a charity that started right here in Woking has grown into a national force for good. I would encourage anyone who can to take part in next year’s MoonWalk on May 16, and support this brilliant cause.
