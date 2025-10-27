Recently things have begun to feel wintry as we endure darker evenings and the heating goes on just to take the edge off the chill.
I think I am one of those affected by the change in season and clock change at the end of October, which makes me feel very out of sync and a little down when it gets dark far too early.
I’ve noticed a change in my cat, Magic, as he ventures out only to rush straight back in again as the weather is miserable.
To add to all of this my partner Emma and I have had car problems. Emma’s car ended up being written off when somebody crashed into it outside the house. At the time we were inside watching TV.
This led to lengthy calls with insurance companies and wondering how she would get to work. Thankfully, she was able to get a courtesy car quickly, and was driving about in an almost new car for a week.
Meanwhile, we had to say goodbye to her old car as it was picked up to be taken to the scrap yard. Having been there I know what an emotional experience that can be.
Emma then managed to get herself a new vehicle, which we were able to pick up before the courtesy car had to be returned.
Then my car began to not feel right and as I was taking Emma to get her new car my clutch failed, luckily a short distance from home, but it had to be recovered to a local garage.
I then had to plan my week around public transport and rely on lifts to get about, which proved tricky to get to places I needed to be for work.
Luckily I am on a good bus route to Camberley and the bus was comfortable and surprisingly empty at 8.30am!
It took some planning but we made it work, with Emma being my chauffeur when needed, and colleagues giving me a lift.
I think we take cars for granted and don't appreciate them until we don't have them. You realise how much you rely on your vehicle.
It has been interesting, however, taking the bus and engaging in people watching, which I find fascinating at the best of times. The 34 bus for my journey to Camberley is virtually door to door, which is convenient but it does take a longer than by car.
At the time of writing, I am waiting for the garage to call me to discuss what's wrong with my car and how much it is going to cost to sort it! That's always a fun phone call, but all being well I will be back on the road soon!
Catch me on Radio Woking – Sundays 9am to noon and Wednesday 7-9am.
Emma and I can be heard on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday of the month from 9pm – 11pm, email me at [email protected] or send a voice note via www.speakpipe.com/jonandrews
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.