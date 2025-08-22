Looking back at what I learnt at school – and things may have changed since – I would have liked to have been taught more life skills, things that would help me in adulthood. Basic cooking, perhaps some DIY. As an adult, I’ve never had to use some of the complex maths I was taught. These days, I think of pie as something that goes with mash rather than a mathematical matter. It would have been far more useful to learn about budgeting and the everyday maths that helps us navigate the adult world.