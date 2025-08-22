Students collected their GCSE results last week, with A level results released the week before. Hopes and aspirations were pinned on the contents of the envelope – arguably the most important one you will ever open.
Seeing all this took me back to when I collected my GCSE results in 1998 at Woking High School. I was pleased with what I got at the time. Unfortunately, I received a D in Maths, though I was able to retake it at college – where I got another D!
Looking back at what I learnt at school – and things may have changed since – I would have liked to have been taught more life skills, things that would help me in adulthood. Basic cooking, perhaps some DIY. As an adult, I’ve never had to use some of the complex maths I was taught. These days, I think of pie as something that goes with mash rather than a mathematical matter. It would have been far more useful to learn about budgeting and the everyday maths that helps us navigate the adult world.
If you collected GCSE or A level results this summer, I hope you got what you needed for the next step, whatever that may be. I never went to university myself. I believe it’s not for everyone and you can succeed without a degree, depending on the path you choose. I like to think of myself as a graduate of the university of life – and I’m still learning every day.
I can imagine young people now, frantically preparing to fly the nest for uni, stocking up on pots and pans, and picking up life skills such as how to boil an egg or work a washing machine. It’s a time for new chapters. Change can be scary, but it should be embraced. It keeps life fresh and pushes us out of our comfort zone.
With all the deals on back to school and university items, I wonder how much would you pay for a duvet? I read recently at the upper end of the market John Lewis are selling an emperor sized duvet which promises pure luxury and a good nights sleep until you see the price tag of more than £1200 that is. You could furnish a whole house for that and have change! I imagine most uni students will be seeking out the cheaper range of duvets which apparently start at a much more modest £15!
Whichever end of the duvet market you are on, I wish everybody starting college, university or maybe a new school the very best of luck in the exciting next chapter of your story.
