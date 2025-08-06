I was initially surprised and disappointed to read Cllr Akberali’s recent column criticising me for not talking about the Middle East. Thousands of residents have already contacted me about this heartbreaking conflict, but he isn’t one of them.
However, on second thoughts I would like to thank him as it gives me a chance to repeat both my and my party’s record in calling for Israel to allow aid into Gaza and agree a ceasefire, and for Hamas to release hostages kidnapped on 7 October.
Had he contacted me, I would have been pleased to inform him that in relation to Gaza I have proposed or signed five parliamentary motions and I have asked four questions in Parliament.
Just last month I was pleased to co-sign a cross-party letter from Labour MP, Sarah Champion, to the Foreign Secretary pressing for UK recognition of Palestinian statehood, along with 255 other MPs.
If the News & Mail is where Cllr Akberali gets his news, he may remember my column on 17 April in which I reflected on my trip to Israel and Palestine and called for an immediate ceasefire, urgent aid access, the release of hostages, recognition of Palestine, an end to UK arms sales to Israel and a two-state solution.
Visiting Palestine and seeing the destruction of Gaza for myself deeply affected me. It furthered my conviction on the need to end the horrific violence Israel has perpetrated against the Palestinian people since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.
I wrote extensively about this in the 12 April edition of my fortnightly newsletter, which I invite all Woking residents to subscribe to if you’re interested in a detailed overview of my activities.
It is regrettable that Cllr Akberali has failed to notice how active I have been since being elected on an issue that I and thousands of Woking constituents feel so passionately about. As an elected official, it surprises me that he’s paid so little attention to the activities of his local MP.
Whilst I’ve spent a considerable amount of time on international issues that affect us locally, I have, of course, spent the majority of my time helping constituents with issues closer to home.
With no record of achievement as a councillor and his previous refusal to help run scrutiny on Woking council, I’d suggest that maybe Mr Akberali spends some more time doing the same.
I would like to thank him once again for giving me the opportunity to speak on my record, hopefully putting his mind at ease, and ensuring that he is fully briefed on my activities in relation to Gaza.
