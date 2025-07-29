An open letter to Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, regarding residents' request for support for Gaza
How disheartening it was to witness Woking resident Mr Ahmed Afana after being invited to present his question on 24 July – "How will Woking Council take urgent and decisive action in response to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine?" – that after your response on such a humanitarian issue there was no debate except for one follow-up question due to protocol.
Moreover, you passed the buck, saying: "As a local authority, we are not responsible for foreign policy, nor do we control the Surrey pension fund; however, we can and we will add our voice to the many calling for the immediate ceasefire, full compliance with the international humanitarian law and urgent access to aid to civilian."
Whereas with Ukraine's invasion by Russia, previous Conservative council leader Cllr Ayesha Azad was quick to release a statement: "Today [9 March 2022] we raise the Ukraine flag above the Civic Offices in support of Ukraine and its citizens, and in support of freedom and democracy the world over. The scenes portrayed through the media are horrifying and alarming. Towns similar to ours are being destroyed and their populations forced to flee. If the situation was reversed, we would need international support so we must all do what we can to help the humanitarian relief effort."
The then LibDem Mayor Cllr Liam Lyons also swiftly issued a condemnation: "Like most people in the world who live in the free, elected democracies, the people of Woking are stunned and appalled at the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, and in particular, the media reports of such barbaric attacks on civilian areas and installations in some Ukrainian cities."
Cllr Lyons went to say: "The people of Woking stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and urge all governments, at all levels, to step up the support they can offer to those affected by conflict, and our thoughts are with those who face a frightening and uncertain time ahead, as we wish for a swift and peaceful resolution."
Raising concerns of double standards: why, when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Cllr Azad and Cllr Lyons, rightly and without hesitation, expressed support for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts without the need for a single resident to raise a question in the council meeting?
In contrast, your belated casual response failed to reflect the moral consistency of solidarity with the Palestinian people!
Why is it different about Gaza? Distinct silence, with request for a formal statement immediately quashed by protocol?
Also noticeable is that Will Forster is not as vociferous about Gaza in his press columns, nor does he speak enthusiastically as he did during his campaign last year to become the Woking MP, nor does he openly support initiatives by other MPs in Parliament.
Is it any wonder residents and elected councillors feel disenfranchised by the current council administration?
And that is without forgetting the part played by LibDem councillors and Mr Forster, who, when in opposition, supported the reckless borrowing that resulted in the council being bankrupt?
With such a twisted moral compass, it is not surprising that the public has lost trust in politicians.
