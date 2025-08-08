Being part of a community radio station in the town where I grew up is a real honour. It’s always interesting when I meet people and tell them what I do — I often get asked which celebrities I’ve interviewed. There have been a few over the years, and it’s always surreal to be in the company of someone famous. If I’m a big fan, I’ll admit I can get a bit starstruck. I remember interviewing a Coronation Street star at the opening of a Co-op in Chertsey, speaking to Philip Hammond at an event marking the anniversary of the Magna Carta in Runnymede, and chatting to 80s pop star Limahl on Zoom — which gave us a glimpse into his home and his funky blue Christmas tree.