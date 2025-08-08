Dr Dan Hoare, Director of Nature Recovery at Butterfly Conservation, said the sightings of the Southern Small White were “really exciting”. He said: “It's always interesting when a new species turns up in the UK, but the Southern Small White has been gradually moving northwards through Europe for over a decade and we were just waiting for it to be seen in England for the first time. Top marks to the eagle-eyed snappers who not only got photos, but also realised the significance of what they’d seen.”