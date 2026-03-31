Step 1 is to try what I call “nature bathing”. Find a quiet spot outdoors and simply sit. Take a moment to arrive, almost as if you’re introducing yourself to the space and imagining it greeting you back. Let your senses open — listen to the sounds, notice the scent of the air, feel your heartbeat. When you allow yourself to be still, the landscape becomes a mirror, reflecting clarity and insight you may not have realised you were seeking.