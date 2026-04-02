I hope you had a lovely Easter last weekend and have been enjoying the break.
I'm still working a little bit over the holidays, but it feels more relaxed and I have had time to spend with my partner Emma, which has been nice as normally our days off don't always sync up .
We have been loving the chocolate treats and the vast array of hot cross buns consumed over the last few weeks.
Last week we had April Fools’ Day – I wonder how gullible you are when it comes to being on the receiving end of pranks?
I am very gullible and would normally fall for April Fools’ Day pranks, although I do look through the newspapers on 1 April to try and work out which of the stories is likely to be a joke.
I remember a few years ago I received a message on 1 April asking me to call a number and ask for Mr S. Parrow. I did this and it turned out the number I was given was for Bird World and I'd just fallen for yet another April Fool!
There was one story I saw in the news before 1 April which caught my attention. As the weather gets better (hopefully), a day out on the beach becomes a very appealing prospect and no seaside trip is complete without fish and chips, which always taste better by the sea.
An unwelcome part of this experience is the seagulls swooping in to nab your food. This happens a lot and often the gulls win and they get to enjoy your alfresco dinner. How can you stop them?
A study has found that sticking googly eyes on the box of your takeaway actually deters the birds. This may seem a bit strange but it does make sense.
If us humans are contemplating doing something we shouldn't and we see googly eyes watching us it would deter us, so I guess the same thing applies to seagulls. Whatever the science behind it anything that stops them stealing the food is very welcome indeed.
There are many beautiful beaches in the UK. My favourite would be Broadstairs in Kent or Camber Sands in Sussex – both sandy beaches that are really popular in the warmer months.
Elsewhere, I work for Edge Disability in St John’s – over the Easter holidays I was helping with a tidy-up of our hub which involved painting a fence.
Not one of my strong points normally but it was actually very therapeutic (for a while at least) running the paint brush over the wood and at the same time catching up with colleagues. It almost became a team-building exercise.
I enjoyed it even if I did get more paint on me than the fence!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon; Wednesday 7am to 9am.
Emma and I are on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am on Surrey Hills Community Radio and every second Sunday from noon on Radio Woking.
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