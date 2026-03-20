Spring is in the air and we somehow find ourselves at the end of March with the clocks about to go forward and lighter evenings to enjoy.
Recently I took a trip to Farnham with a friend. We went to the Country Market Garden Centre in Bordon, which was a real treat - nice to wander around looking at all the plants and getting inspired, or at least reminded, to sort out my own garden at home!
Then we headed to the town centre where we sat in a cafe chatting and watching the world go by.
A man walked in and asked to sit with us, which I thought was a brave thing for him to do, pushing himself out of his comfort zone and joining a group of people he hadn't met. But it was good that he did that.
He told us he is a student studying in the area. I imagine if you are in a new town away from home it can feel isolated, and we all need that human connection in our lives!
We spent the next half our or so putting the world to rights. It was just a lovely experience , I love hearing people’s stories – it’s fascinating finding out what makes people tick.
On the way back from Farnham, as a passenger in my friend’s car, I saw the most amazing sunset and a view which included the famous towers of Woking on the horizon and the trees like silhouettes in the fading daylight.
It was beautiful and reminded me how powerful nature is. I think back to the pandemic and the lockdowns which happened six years ago.
With all the other distractions in life removed we began to appreciate nature more. The reduction in cars and traffic meant we could hear and embrace the sounds of the birds singing away.
I always try to stop and take this in, especially in spring. With all the beautiful flowers around it feels like the world is waking up from winter.
I have also found myself getting creative in the kitchen recently, making another lockdown classic – banana bread, albeit it with a baking mix I bought at the supermarket.
This was after I purchased two bowls of ripe bananas at Boz’s fruit and veg stall in Woking town centre which needed using up pretty quickly!
I also saw a recipe in a magazine for bara brith – a traditional Welsh tea bread. I had a go at that on a Sunday afternoon, not realising that the dried fruit needed to soak overnight.
That meant an early Monday morning early baking session before work but it turned out well, buttered with a cup of tea for a tasty treat which tastes better knowing I made it myself!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking, Sunday 9am to noon, Wednesday 7 to 9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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