For many people, it can feel like a distant place - somewhere you only ever see on the news, or during PMQS, but in reality, it’s far more open and accessible than you might expect.
One of the simplest ways to experience it for yourself is through a tour. Constituents are able to request these through their MP, and perhaps surprisingly, they are completely free.
It’s one of those opportunities that often flies under the radar, but is well worth taking up.
Whether you have a long-standing interest in British history, want to better understand how Parliament works day to day, or are simply curious to see the place in person, it offers a fascinating insight.
Tours are led by official guides, who bring the building and its history to life, so you come away with far more than just a sense of the layout.If you would like to attend, my office is very happy to help arrange this.
Tours can be booked up to three months in advance - so, for example, June slots are released at the beginning of March - and they do tend to fill up, particularly at busier times of year.
For those looking for something a little more unusual, there is also the opportunity to visit Big Ben, formally known as the Elizabeth Tower.
Each constituency is allocated a small number of tickets each year, and at the moment there are still a handful of spaces available for Surrey Heath residents.It is, however, not for the faint-hearted.
The climb to the top involves 334 steps, with no lift, and visitors need to be able to maintain a steady pace for what can be up to 90 minutes. It’s a rewarding experience, but certainly a physically demanding one.
There are also a few practical points to bear in mind: the tour is only open to those aged 11 and over, and there are no toilet facilities during the climb. As you might imagine, it can also be quite noisy near the clock mechanism and bells - although ear defenders are provided.
Beyond tours, there are other ways to engage directly with Parliament. One that is less well known is the ability to come to Westminster and ask to speak to your MP in person. This is done through a process known as “slipping” your MP.
Visitors fill out a small green slip with their details and the reason for their visit, and if I am available, I will come and meet you to discuss your concerns.
This happens more often than you might think. I have met constituents in this way on a range of issues - from campaigns such as those led by WASPI women, to international matters and local concerns.
It’s a valuable part of how Parliament remains directly connected to the people it represents, and it offers a chance for a face-to-face conversation in the heart of Westminster.
All of this serves as a useful reminder that Parliament is not as distant as it can sometimes appear. There are real, practical ways to step inside, take part, and make your voice heard.
If you are interested in arranging a tour - whether of Parliament itself or the Elizabeth Tower - please do get in touch with my office at [email protected], and we will do our best to assist.
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