One of my biggest focuses since being elected as Woking’s Member of Parliament has been protecting vulnerable children.
It is an issue I care deeply about, and one that has a particularly significant place in the hearts of Woking residents as a result of the brutal abuse, torture and murder of Sara Sharif, and the trial, sentencing and safeguarding review that followed.
Last week I led a debate in Parliament looking into children's services in local authorities. It’s the single biggest issue I have worked on over the past couple of weeks.
I demanded urgent reforms, including the introduction of a homeschooling register, placing Surrey County Council’s children’s services into special measures, the creation of multi-agency safeguarding hubs, and improved funding to ensure children are properly protected.
As the debate itself has already been covered in this edition, I wanted to share an update on some of my recent work here in Woking, including visits to Woking High School and Brookwood Farm, where I have been hearing first-hand about the issues that matter most to them.
As a former Woking High School student, I was excited to go back and visit. I knew the school was facing issues, but to see the true extent of these problems was deeply concerning.
The team explained that they have applied for funding five years in a row but are yet to be successful. In the absence of funding for improvements, students are forced to learn in the same 1960s buildings I was taught in nearly 25 years ago – buildings that were only ever expected to have a 15-to-20-year shelf life.
The buildings don’t keep in any heat – so the school’s annual electricity bill has risen from £60,000 to more than £100,000 in less than five years.
Despite the best efforts of the team, they are clearly not fit for purpose – some are literally rotting, others held together with gaffer tape. Some have moss and damp, with roofs that let the rain in. In one condemned classroom, the roof had fallen through, my feet sinking into the floor as I walked around.
It clearly isn’t suitable for a child to have to learn in that environment. I’m committed to working with the school faculty and the Government to try and find a solution that enables Woking High School to deliver the high-quality education our young people deserve in an environment that is safe and fit for purpose.
On Friday, I visited Brookwood Farm following casework from several residents who contacted me about irregular and disproportionately high service charges that did not reflect the level of service they received.
Alongside local Liberal Democrat councillors, I met with Anthem, the property management company, to discuss the concerns residents had raised with me.
It was a productive discussion and once I receive a full response from Anthem, I will be writing to residents again to update them on the outcome. I’m pleased they can expect regular newsletters from Anthem going forwards and clearer communication about service charges and any future increases.
As your MP, I am committed to fighting for the best interests of all Woking residents to ensure that our community can continue to thrive in the weeks and months ahead. If you need my support, please do get in touch.
Stay in touch: [email protected] https://www.willforster.co.uk/; Instagram @forster_will; Facebook.com/WillforWoking; X @WillForster
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.