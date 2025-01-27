At this time of year, our moods can reflect the grey weather. Maybe circumstances are weighing us down and we have lost sight of hope for the new year.
There are many places in the Bible where we are encouraged to keep going, to persevere and to ask Jesus to help us.
You may have noticed that bulbs are already starting to push through the ground, having been buried since last year.
I believe that God speaks through His creation. Sometimes we can feel buried in darkness but maybe, just maybe, the next push will see you break through into daylight.
My experience has been that during darker times in my life, when I have prayed for help, I have sometimes felt reassured that I can leave things in God’s hands.
Other times I have felt directed to ask for help and been encouraged and strengthened by my wife or a friend.
So if you are feeling overwhelmed, I encourage you to pray and to reach out for help.
And if you know someone who is struggling, please give them a call. You might just be an answer to their heart’s cry.
Andrew Bates
New Life Church
Woking Christian Agencies Network