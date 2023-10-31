Have you ever experienced fear that takes your breath away? The kind that’s irrational to others, but very real to you? That which absorbs all your time, your thoughts and your energy? I know I have.
As a kid I stared out the top of my bunkbed through the dark crack in the door, frozen, convinced I could see the shadows of intruders.
Into my teens it became more about “What do people think of me?” (If I’m honest, that still crops up from time to time).
Now, it’s the pressures of life. Money, work, relationships. We all experience fear.
Luckily, the Bible talks more about fear than any other subject.
About this great enemy of the soul, the Bible says: “Love casts out fear”.
There is an answer to this terror that we face every day. A simple four-letter word. LOVE.
Love turns the light on in the dark rooms of our soul.
Like my mum in the middle of the night letting me know it’s going to be okay.
We can invite Jesus to turn on the lights of love and dispel all our fears.
Love is big enough to get you through, to give you breath back.