Many go for artificial trees, and this I can understand. No dropping needles for one thing, and however well you keep topping up the water the real tree stands in, there will be needles. The artificial tree is, in the long term, cheaper, as long as you have somewhere to store a tree until next year although many versions are collapsible. You might not even have to bother with scrabbling the twisted fairy lights: some trees come already dressed – well, some turkeys come that way.