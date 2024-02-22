Funding for GP services in Surrey Heartlands has been slashed by £9,179,481 in real terms since 2019, research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.
The House of Commons Library analysis looks at funding for general practices over the past four years once inflation is taken into account.
It shows that funding per patient across the local NHS Integrated Care Board area, including Woking, has fallen by 8.3 per cent since 2019. It comes despite growing demand for GP services and patients often having to wait weeks to get an appointment.
Nationally, GP practices have suffered a 6.9 per cent real-terms cut in funding per patient since 2019, whilst NHS waiting lists are near record numbers at 7.6 million.
In Woking, I speak to so many people who cannot get an appointment to see their GP. The Lib Dems and I are calling for patients to be given a legal right to see their GP within seven days, or 24 hours if in urgent need. This would be achieved by increasing the number of fully qualified GPs by 8,000 with an initiative to boost recruitment and retain more experienced doctors.
Families and pensioners in Woking are struggling to see their GP despite being in need of medical advice. It is leaving people waiting in pain or simply anxious about not getting the care they need.
It is not right that our community is suffering the consequences of this Conservative government’s neglect of local health services. Rishi Sunak and his failing government are totally out of touch with people’s concerns. Conservative MPs are too busy fighting amongst themselves to deliver the health services that we so desperately need.
Seeing your GP should be at the heart of our NHS. That is why the Lib Dems and I are calling for a legal right to see a GP within seven days or 24 hours if in urgent need.