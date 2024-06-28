SEEKING fun and creative activities for your child this summer holiday? Look no further than Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, which is offering workshops for young people of different age groups with West End dance and singing, circus skills, lighting design, robotics and more.
The programme includes:
Showtime! for ages 8-11 years, Wednesday 24 July: £40 and Showtime! 5-7yrs, Thursday 25 July: £20
With musical theatre-themed games and activities, this is a fun way to spend the day acting, singing and dancing. Suitable for all levels and experience. Focusing on popular musicals, work on a scene, a song and choreography from well-known shows while developing characters through fun drama exercises and games. Find out about stage directions, blocking and working as an ensemble.
Robot Explorers 8-11yrs, Friday 26 July: £45
Ever wondered how to build and program your own robot? Using Edison robotics you will discover how to program a simple robot so that it interacts with the environment around it. Work in small groups to build a variety of robots. See how engineering and coding work together.
West End Workshop with Jenna Innes 14-18yrs, Monday 29 July: £40
Join us for this fantastic one-day West End workshop with Jenna Innes (Veronica in Heathers UK tour and West End production of Les Miserables). A chance to sing and perform some of the well-known songs and work on iconic dance choreography from the hit musical Heathers. Take part in fun warm-ups and work with Jenna on storytelling and acting through song.
West End Dance 7-11yrs, Monday 29 July: £25 and West End Dance 12-18yrs, Tuesday 30 July: £25
Spend the morning on the theatre’s main stage and discover what it would be like to dance in a West End show. Working with a professional choreographer, learn different sections taken from Hairspray and Grease or a jazz routine.
Summer Circus Workshops 5yrs+, Wednesday 31 July: £10
Experience the circus with Circus Brighton. A specially designed children's circus workshop including hula-hooping, diabolo, poi spinning, balance, juggling, plate spinning and much more! All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Only the participating children require a ticket.
Introduction to Directing 14-18yrs Thursday 1 August: £40
Led by the theatre’s artistic director Joanna Read, this practical workshop will help you discover what a theatre director does, who they work with and how they guide a play from the page to production. Explore the process of bringing a text to life on stage and practise how to provide supportive and helpful direction to actors.
Lighting Design: A Practical Introduction Friday 2 August: £25
Explore the world of stage lighting with lighting designer Mark Dymock. Take part in fun exercises using equipment, and discover how lighting helps to tell stories on stage.
For more information and to book tickets, visit yvonne-arnaud.co.uk or contact the box office on 01483 440000 (Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm).
There is limited availability, bursaries are available. For more details about this or how the theatre can support different access needs, email [email protected].