Plans for a floodlit sports pitch at a Surrey primary school have sparked a heated debate with residents. But overwhelming support has been received in formal submissions to Guildford Borough Council despite opposition.
Worplesdon Primary School’s proposal for a new multi-use games area (MUGA) on its Fairlands Estate site has been recommended for approval by planning officers.
The MUGA would comprise two artificial pitches surrounded by two-metre fencing, a surrounding path, and eight 10-metre tall floodlights, enabling year-round use for sport and physical education.
Supporters praised the development as a boost for pupils’ wellbeing, safe and versatile improvement that would encourage exercise and sports as well as offering wide community benefits.
The applications was scheduled for Guildford Borough Council’s planning committee meeting on August 13.
In recommending approval, planning officers concluded the benefits outweighed the potential harms, writing: “It is considered that the proposal would provide significant opportunities for increased participation of sport at the school, increased education opportunities and would be an asset to wider use by the community.”
The pitch in question, located on the school’s existing grass field, would be available outside school hours for local sporting groups to hire.
The lighting design was amended during the application process to reduce light pollution, with limited hours of illumination proposed to minimise disruption to neighbouring homes and wildlife.
But numerous residents of the surrounding Fairlands Estate voiced strong concerns about the potential impact of the new pitch to their quality of life and the area’s character.
Fairlands, a residential cul-de-sac with no street lighting, is described by residents as a “semi-rural” community with low light pollution and high biodiversity. Several objectors claimed that floodlighting could harm protected species such as bats, referencing personal sightings from gardens near the school.
Others were concerned about increased noise, antisocial behaviour and parking pressures in an area already stained by school drop-offs and pick-ups.
Neighbours have claimed the new pitch with be “detrimental to the Fairlands community, the environment and the school community”.
One resident wrote: “I have lived on Fairlands Estate for over 60 years and was living in my house before there was a school. I have cars parked outside my house twice a day when parents are taking their children to school and I can hear the noise of the school from my house.”
While some residents acknowledged the benefit of improved sports facilities for pupils, many asked the council to impose strict conditions on community use, opening hours and lighting to mitigate the impact on neighbours.
Proposed operating hours include: 8am-8pm Monday to Friday during school term, 9am-4pm on Saturdays and no use on Sundays.
During the school holidays the pitches would be used between 9am-4pm Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm on Saturdays and no use allowed on Sundays and bank holidays.
Planning officers noted that concerns around lighting had already prompted amendments to the scheme and concluded the final proposal complied with national and local planning policies.
Neither Surrey County Highways, the Environmental Health Officer or Sports England has objected to the scheme.
